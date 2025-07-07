You can now order from Amazon Now in Delhi

Amazon has expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to select areas of Delhi . The move comes after the successful launch of the service in Bengaluru last month. Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, said that "it's a large part of western Delhi right now," adding that "it's a very rapidly evolving network."

Growth strategy Amazon Now's expansion plans The e-commerce giant plans to scale its Amazon Now service in Delhi and Bengaluru over the next few months. After that, it will expand to other cities across India. The launch of this service comes as part of a larger trend in the industry, with players like Blinkit, Swiggy's Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and JioMart also making aggressive moves in quick commerce.

Operational model A look at the dark stores Amazon Now has already set up 10-15 dark stores in Bengaluru to support deliveries. The company plans to have a total of 300 such stores across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by year-end. This aggressive expansion plan comes as Amazon competes with Flipkart Minutes, which aims to have 800 dark stores across India by the same time.