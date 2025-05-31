Karnataka raises legal age for tobacco purchase, bans hookah bars
What's the story
The Karnataka state government has notified major amendments to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.
The amendments, known as the COTPA (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2024, were approved by the President on May 23.
The updated law was subsequently published in the state gazette on May 30. It raises the legal age for purchasing tobacco products, among others.
Law amendments
Key changes in Karnataka's tobacco laws
The amendments raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.
They also prohibit the sale of loose cigarettes or single sticks and completely ban the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions.
The law also imposes a complete ban on hookah bars, irrespective of their location in restaurants, pubs, or cafes.
Penalties increased
Stringent penalties for violating tobacco laws
Under Section 4A of the Act, operating a hookah bar will now attract imprisonment of one to three years and fines between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh.
The definition of "use" has also been expanded to include smoking and spitting in public places.
Designated smoking areas are still allowed in hotels with over 30 rooms, restaurants with seating for more than 30 people, and airports.
Penalties for tobacco use violations have increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000 under applicable sections.
CCB action
Central Crime Branch raids illegal hookah bars
Despite a previous ban, several hookah bars continued to operate illegally in Bengaluru's suburbs.
The Central Crime Branch recently raided 20 such establishments, seizing hookah pots and flavors worth over ₹12 lakh.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier upheld the legality of the ban under Article 47 of the Constitution, which mandates state action to protect public health.
Legal affirmation
Court ruling affirms legality of hookah bar ban
The court also clarified that even 'herbal' hookahs are covered under the ban due to harmful substances like nicotine and molasses.
The Karnataka government has said these amendments are part of a larger strategy to strengthen public health safeguards, particularly for younger populations and sensitive areas like schools and colleges.