Delhi Police make another arrest in espionage case
What's the story
The Delhi Police have arrested Mohammad Hasin, a resident of Deeg, Rajasthan, in connection with an ongoing espionage investigation.
Hasin is the elder brother of Kasim, who was arrested a day earlier.
Reportedly, Hasin had been in contact with officers from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for four years and was instrumental in linking Kasim to them.
Espionage charges
Kasim's alleged involvement in espionage activities
Kasim, who was working under the pretense of a maulana, allegedly provided sensitive information about military establishments to Pakistan.
He also admitted to receiving ₹2 lakh in Pakistani currency for these activities.
The police said he had deleted data from his phone after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and was in touch with people through social media platforms.
Additional arrest
NIA arrests CRPF personnel for sharing classified information
Separately, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Moti Ram Jat from Delhi.
Jat was allegedly sharing classified information with Pakistan intelligence officers since 2023 and was receiving funds for it.
He has been dismissed from service with effect from May 21 and is currently in NIA custody till June 6.
Ongoing probe
Investigation continues into espionage activities
The investigation into these espionage activities is still underway. The police are probing Kasim's communications during the time of Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam attack.
Indian Express quoted sources saying that he had spoken to a few people in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.
They are also looking into whether he used Indian SIM cards to communicate with ISI officers through WhatsApp.