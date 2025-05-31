What's the story

In a major move to control food inflation and support the domestic refining sector, the Indian government has lowered the basic import tax on crude edible oils. The new duty is now set at 10%.

The reduction applies to crude palm oil, soyoil, and sunflower oil.

With additional levies included, the total import duty for these oils will be reduced from 27.5% to an effective rate of 16.5%.