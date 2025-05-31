'Sindoor...': PM Modi calls anti-terror operation biggest in India history
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called 'Operation Sindoor' the largest and most successful anti-terrorism operation in India's history.
The operation was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 25 tourists and a local were killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.
The name "Sindoor" was chosen to pay tribute to the women who became widows in this attack.
Operation details
Operation Sindoor targets terror camps, military bases
During 'Operation Sindoor', India destroyed key terror camps deep inside Pakistan and targeted military bases.
PM Modi said the operation took Pakistan by surprise as Indian armed forces penetrated hundreds of kilometers into their territory and destroyed terror bases.
"Operation Sindoor is the biggest and most successful operation in Indian history against terrorism," he said.
Strength and empowerment
Modi emphasizes India's strength, women's role in defense
PM Modi also praised the Border Security Force's all-women team for their bravery during Operation Sindoor. He said they held the front lines from Jammu to Akhnoor.
"BSF's daughters were holding the front lines from Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Gujarat border," he said.
The PM emphasized India's growing confidence in women's capabilities across various sectors, from defense to science, adding that women are now being deployed in frontline positions in all three armed forces.
Development initiatives
Modi inaugurates development projects in Madhya Pradesh
During the event, PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.
He inaugurated several development projects in Madhya Pradesh, including the Indore Metro and new airports in Datia and Satna.
"All these projects will enhance facilities in Madhya Pradesh, accelerate development, and create many new employment opportunities," Modi said.
Holkar tribute
Modi pays tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy
PM Modi paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar's efforts in preserving India's cultural and religious heritage.
He praised her for restoring temples during colonial oppression and advocating for crop diversification among farmers.
"She is a symbol of how, when there is public willpower and firm determination, even the most adverse circumstances can be overcome," he remarked.
The PM also highlighted initiatives such as opening Sainik Schools to girls and the success of female cadets in the National Defence Academy (NDA).