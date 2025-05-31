Bengal man beheads sister-in-law, parades severed head before surrendering
What's the story
In a shocking incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a man beheaded his sister-in-law and walked the streets with her severed head.
The accused, identified as Bimal Mondal, later surrendered at the Basanti Police Station.
The victim was Sati Mondal, who was married to Bimal's elder brother.
Unusual conduct
Accused's behavior raises suspicion of mental instability
Bimal was found roaming the streets with Sati's severed head and the weapon used in the crime. He later surrendered to the police, who took him into custody for questioning.
A district police official said, "We suspect a family feud may have led to the chilling murder."
The official added that Bimal showed no remorse, and his behavior suggested he wasn't in a normal state of mind.
Public reaction
Eyewitness accounts reveal details of the incident
An eyewitness said Bimal was cursing Sati and her husband as he walked around with the severed head.
"He screamed that he had paid back for the injustice done to him for so many years," they said.
The local community has been left in shock, with neighbors recalling frequent quarrels between Bimal and Sati in recent days.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, forensic team deployed
The police are now investigating the incident and have sent Sati's body for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team has also been dispatched to the crime scene.
The weapon used in the crime has been seized from Bimal.
Further details of the investigation are awaited as authorities continue to probe this gruesome act of violence.