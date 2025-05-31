What's the story

Valmik Thapar, a pioneering conservationist and wildlife advocate in India, died on Saturday morning at his residence in New Delhi. He was 73. Thapar had been battling cancer for some time.

Born in 1952 in New Delhi to journalist father Romesh Thapar, he dedicated most of his life to studying and protecting wild tigers, especially at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park.