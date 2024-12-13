Summarize Simplifying... In short 400 passengers of IndiGo, an Indian airline, were left stranded in Istanbul without food or accommodation after their flights were delayed and then cancelled.

Amidst a communication breakdown, passengers were left uninformed and had to rely on Turkish Airlines crew for updates.

400 IndiGo passengers stranded in Istanbul without food or accommodation

What's the story Around 400 passengers of IndiGo Airlines were stranded at Istanbul airport for nearly 24 hours. The travelers, who were traveling to New Delhi and Mumbai from Turkey, were severely delayed due to "operational reasons," according to the airline. Passengers took to social media platforms X and LinkedIn to vent their anger and share details of the ordeal.

Passengers recount ordeal, criticize IndiGo's handling

One of the stranded passengers, Anushri Bhansali, said the flight was delayed twice by an hour before it was canceled and rescheduled 12 hours later. She said IndiGo didn't provide any accommodation or meal vouchers. Further, she claimed no airline representative approached them at the airport during this time. Another passenger, Rohan Raja, shared his struggles with the cold weather after the 6:40am flight from Delhi was canceled.

Chaos ensues due to lack of communication from IndiGo

Parshwa Mehta, who was supposed to fly to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, described a chaotic scene at the Istanbul airport. He said his flight was first delayed from 8:15pm to 11:00pm and then rescheduled for 10:00am the next day. There were no announcements made by IndiGo about these changes, and passengers had to rely on information from Turkish Airlines crew members instead, according to Mehta.

IndiGo's compensation offer falls short, passengers demand apology

Mehta also revealed that passengers were promised lounge access at Istanbul airport as compensation for the inconvenience. However, he pointed out, the lounge was too small to accommodate all stranded passengers. Many were left standing for hours without proper facilities. Criticizing IndiGo's "blatant failure of basic customer service," Mehta demanded an apology and fair compensation for all affected passengers.

Flier shares ordeal on X

IndiGo ranks among world's worst airlines in recent report

The incident comes on the heels of a damning assessment of IndiGo by the AirHelp Score report 2024. The airline was ranked among the world's worst airlines, placing 103rd out of 109 airlines analyzed. The same report also ranked Air India at 61st and Air Asia at 94th in the list.