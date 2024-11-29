Summarize Simplifying... In short Ed Sheeran is set to charm India with his "+-=÷× Tour", performing in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi from February 2 to 15.

Ed Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities

Ed Sheeran announces India tour—Is he coming to your city

Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Global music sensation, Ed Sheeran, has officially announced his much-anticipated return to India with the record-breaking + - = / x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) in 2025. The announcement comes after Sheeran had promised his fans during a sold-out show in Mumbai earlier this year. The upcoming tour will cover six Indian cities, making it his most extensive tour in the region to date. It will kick off on January 30 at Pune's Yash Lawns.

After Pune, Sheeran will perform in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2, Chennai at YMCA Ground on February 5, and Bengaluru at NICE Grounds on February 8. The tour will continue in Shillong at JN Stadium on February 12 and end in Delhi NCR at Leisure Valley Ground on February 15. The general sale of tickets will start on December 11 at 4:00pm (IST) on both BookMyShow and Sheeran's official website.

An exclusive pre-sale of tickets for HSBC Credit and Debit Cardholders will start on December 9 at 12:00pm (IST) on BookMyShow, with a special discount on limited tickets. The tour is being promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live—the live entertainment division of BookMyShow. Notably, aside from India, Sheeran will also perform in Thimphu, Bhutan on January 4, in Doha, Qatar on April 30, and in Sakhir, Bahrain on May 2.

For those unaware, the +-=÷× Tour is Sheeran's ongoing fourth concert tour, covering a whopping 149 shows. It started on April 23, 2022, in Dublin and will conclude on September 8, 2025, in Düsseldorf. The tour supports his albums = (2021) and − (2023). Hit songs like Bad Habits, Shivers, Overpass Graffiti, and Eyes Closed are part of the setlist.