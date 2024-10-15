Summarize Simplifying... In short The Telugu film 'Devara - Part 1' is making steady progress at the box office, raking in ₹276.15cr in 18 days.

The movie's occupancy rates fluctuated across regions, with Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Karimnagar showing impressive rates of 46.75% and 61.5% respectively.

Despite varying audience turnouts, the film continues to dominate in both major cities and smaller regions, contributing to its successful run.

'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

'Devara' is slow yet steady; collects ₹276.15cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:58 am Oct 15, 202411:58 am

What's the story The Tollywood blockbuster Devara - Part 1 has maintained its successful box office run, raking in an estimated ₹276.15cr net across India by its 18th day of release. This includes earnings from all language versions of the film. On its 18th day alone, the Jr NTR movie added around ₹2cr to its total collection, showcasing sustained audience interest even as it nears three weeks in theaters.

Occupancy trends

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

The film witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates on its 18th day in theaters. The Telugu version of Devara - Part 1 recorded an overall occupancy of 27.5% on Monday, October 14. The highest attendance was recorded during evening shows at 31.45%. Morning shows attracted a slightly smaller audience with an occupancy of 22.15%, while afternoon and night shows attracted viewers at 33.08% and 23.33% rates, respectively.

Regional analysis

Regional occupancy varied across major cities

The film's occupancy rates varied widely across regions. Hyderabad recorded an overall occupancy of 22%, while Bengaluru saw a slightly better 25.25%. Chennai reported an impressive overall occupancy of 32% despite only hosting three shows throughout the day. Other cities like Vijayawada and Warangal reported lower occupancies of 16.75% and 31.75% respectively, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam boasted the highest regional occupancy with an impressive 46.75%.

Smaller regions

'Devara - Part 1' continues to dominate in smaller regions

In smaller regions like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, and Kakinada, the film continued to perform well. Nizamabad reported an overall occupancy of 11%, while Karimnagar saw a staggering 61.5% occupancy rate. Mahbubnagar and Kakinada reported overall occupancies of 53.5% and 23.5% respectively, further contributing to the film's successful run at the box office.