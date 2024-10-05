Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's multilingual film 'Devara' is nearing the ₹250cr mark at the box office, despite some fluctuations in daily earnings.

The film's release in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, has significantly boosted its success, with the Telugu version raking in the highest earnings.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features NTR in dual roles and is set to have a sequel.

'Devara' box office collection

Box office: Jr NTR's 'Devara' steadily nears ₹250cr mark

What's the story The action-drama Devara, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, is steadily approaching the ₹250cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite a dip in earnings on its second Friday since its release on September 27, the film raked in approximately ₹6.25cr across all languages. The total collection now stands at an impressive ₹221.85cr.

Earnings breakdown

'Devara' box office journey: A day-by-day breakdown

On its opening day, Devara started with ₹82.5cr across all languages. The film continued to perform well in the following days, earning ₹38.2cr on Day 2 and ₹39.9cr on Day 3. Despite a drop in collections to ₹12.75cr on Day 4 and ₹14cr on Day 5, it bounced back with ₹21cr on Day 6. The seventh day saw another dip to ₹7.25cr before settling at approximately ₹6.25Cr on the eighth day (Friday).

Language factor

'Devara's multilingual release contributed to its success

Devara was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. This strategic move has significantly contributed to its box office success. The film's earnings from different languages vary, with the Telugu version leading at ₹149.5cr and the Hindi version following at ₹37.7cr. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and features NTR in dual roles as father and son. It is set to have a sequel.