Box office: Jr NTR's 'Devara' steadily nears ₹250cr mark
The action-drama Devara, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, is steadily approaching the ₹250cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite a dip in earnings on its second Friday since its release on September 27, the film raked in approximately ₹6.25cr across all languages. The total collection now stands at an impressive ₹221.85cr.
'Devara' box office journey: A day-by-day breakdown
On its opening day, Devara started with ₹82.5cr across all languages. The film continued to perform well in the following days, earning ₹38.2cr on Day 2 and ₹39.9cr on Day 3. Despite a drop in collections to ₹12.75cr on Day 4 and ₹14cr on Day 5, it bounced back with ₹21cr on Day 6. The seventh day saw another dip to ₹7.25cr before settling at approximately ₹6.25Cr on the eighth day (Friday).
'Devara's multilingual release contributed to its success
Devara was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. This strategic move has significantly contributed to its box office success. The film's earnings from different languages vary, with the Telugu version leading at ₹149.5cr and the Hindi version following at ₹37.7cr. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and features NTR in dual roles as father and son. It is set to have a sequel.