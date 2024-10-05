Summarize Simplifying... In short Before the original Star Wars trilogy, Ahsoka was a key figure in the Rebel Alliance, but mysteriously disappeared after a duel with Darth Vader.

Where was Ahsoka during the original trilogy?

Why Ahsoka didn't appear in original 'Star Wars' trilogy

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:07 am Oct 05, 202404:07 am

What's the story Ahsoka Tano, a significant character in the Star Wars universe, is conspicuously missing from the original trilogy. Although her creation by Lucasfilm's Dave Filoni for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars postdates these films, her absence in the lore hasn't been yet explained. Despite her pivotal role in instigating the Galactic Civil War and shaping the Star Wars timeline, her whereabouts during this period remain undisclosed.

Covert operations

Ahsoka's involvement in the Rebel Alliance

Before the original trilogy, Ahsoka was active under the codename "Fulcrum" as depicted in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. As a former Jedi, she served as an informant coordinating rebel cells across the galaxy, leading to the formation of the Rebel Alliance. She later took on a more public role alongside fellow Jedi survivor Kanan Jarrus and his apprentice Ezra Bridger.

Mysterious absence

Ahsoka's disappearance and return in 'The Mandalorian'

In the finale of Star Wars Rebels Season 2, Ahsoka engaged in a duel with Darth Vader on Malachor. She was saved by a future version of Ezra who accessed this moment via the Force vengeance known as the World Between Worlds. After disappearing into the ruins of the Sith temple, she was not seen again until her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 on Corvus, five years after the Empire's fall.

Unseen activities

Ahsoka's role during the Galactic Civil War

The Disney+ TV show Ahsoka revealed that she was training Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian, as a Padawan during the Galactic Civil War. There are hints that Sabine sensed her homeworld of Mandalore was under threat and tried to convince Ahsoka to intervene. However, Ahsoka did not go and the Purge of Mandalore—also known as the Night of a Thousand Tears—devastated the planet.

Emotional turmoil

Ahsoka's fear and separation from Sabine

It is suggested that Ahsoka's encounter with Darth Vader may have left her fearful of succumbing to the dark side. This theory aligns with scenes in the Ahsoka Disney+ show but remains unconfirmed. After refusing Sabine's pleas to help Mandalore, there are indications that Sabine blamed Ahsoka for the Great Purge, leading to a rift in their relationship.