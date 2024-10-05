Summarize Simplifying... In short "Joan" is a gripping series set in 1980s London, featuring Sophie Turner as Hannington, a mother turned diamond thief to support her daughter.

'Joan' is streaming on The CW

Know the real story behind Sophie Turner's 'Joan'

What's the story Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, is now portraying a jewel thief in her new show Joan. The series is based on the memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief by Joan Hannington. It premiered on ITV in the UK last month and made its US debut on Wednesday (local time) on The CW network. Joan is not yet available to stream in India.

Plot details

'Joan' explores Hannington's transition into a life of crime

The show, set in 1980s London, follows the life of Hannington (Turner), a woman in her 20s who becomes a jewel thief to provide for her six-year-old daughter Kelly (Mia Millichamp-Long). Her husband Gary (Nick Blood) is a criminal who goes on the run, leaving Hannington to fend for herself and her daughter. Hannington earned the nickname "the Godmother" of diamond heists due to her audacious thefts.

Actor's insight

Turner connected with her character's maternal instincts

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner revealed that she initially related to Hannington as a fellow mother. "I was incredibly hormonal at the time and really feeling that fierce protectiveness of the new mother," she shared. "Joan, at her core, is a mother who loves her child and will do anything for her." She also expressed admiration for the show being based on a real story about resilience and ambition.

Set visit

Hannington's visit to the set and interaction with Turner

Hannington, now 67 and retired for 40 years, visited the set of Joan. She spent hours talking with Turner, expressing her approval of the actor's portrayal by stating: "You're perfect, perfect." Despite not being familiar with Turner's previous work, Hannington believes "they couldn't have got anyone better."

Criminal past

Hannington's life of crime and consequences

Hannington was born into a poor Irish family in London and left home at 13 to escape her violent father. She married robber Ray Pavey and had a daughter, Debbie (named Kelly in the show). After Debbie was placed in foster care, Hannington secured a job at a high-class jeweler by lying about her past. This led to her infamous diamond thefts where she swallowed diamonds worth about £8,00,000.

Life journey

Hannington's criminal career and personal life

Hannington's criminal career escalated when she became involved with Ronald Thomas Hannington, an antiques dealer, and jewel thief. She claimed they accumulated thousands of pounds a week in stolen gems. In 1987, she had their son, Benny Jr., and began living more lawfully. Despite her criminal past, Hannington only faced prosecution twice and never spent significant time in prison.