In short Simplifying... In short Grammy-winning artist Sinead O'Connor, famed for her hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", passed away at 56 due to natural causes linked to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Her death was officially registered in London by her ex-husband, John Reynolds.

The singer, also known for albums like "The Lion and the Cobra", leaves behind three children.

Sinead O'Connor's cause of death confirmed a year after her passing

By Isha Sharma 10:03 am Jul 29, 202410:03 am

What's the story A year after the passing of Grammy-winning artist Sinead O'Connor, her cause of death has been officially confirmed. The Irish Independent reports that according to her death certificate, O'Connor succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The document specifically cites an "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection" as the cause.

COPD

What does the disease mean?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus (sputum) production, and wheezing." "It's typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke. People with COPD are at increased risk of developing heart disease, lung cancer, and a variety of other conditions."

Formalities completed

O'Connor's death was registered and certified in London

The death of O'Connor was officially registered by her ex-husband, John Reynolds, in Lambeth, London on July 24, 2024. Julian Morris, the Senior Coroner for Inner South London, certified her death following a post-mortem examination. O'Connor, best known for her hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was found "unresponsive" at a London residence on July 26, 2023. She was 56 years old at the time of her death.

Final verdict

O'Connor's death ruled natural, case closed

The London Inner South Coroner's Court later issued a statement declaring that the singer died of natural causes. The court has since ceased involvement in her case. O'Connor leaves behind three children. Tragically, her son Shane took his own life in 2022 at the age of 17. The artist was renowned for her albums The Lion and the Cobra, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, and Am I Not Your Girl?, among others.