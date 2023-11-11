Why BTS-leader RM's now-deleted picture is at center of controversy

Why BTS-leader RM's now-deleted picture is at center of controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:08 pm Nov 11, 202311:08 pm

BTS's leader RM's shocking photo sparks fan fury

K-pop sensation BTS's leader Kim Nam-joon—widely known as RM—sparked a stir on Saturday when he shared a picture of himself smoking on his Instagram Stories. The image, however, was immediately deleted by the Lonely singer. The incident drew criticism from some fans, who were not only curious about the photo's origins but also expressed concern, urging their idol to quit smoking. Meanwhile, others defended his right to make personal decisions.

'He has the liberty to do as he pleases'

In the now-deleted picture, RM was seen smoking along with another person. It led to a trending hashtag on X/Twitter, as some fans expressed his choices should be respected. The trending hashtag seemed to be a response to fans who had previously urged the singer to quit smoking for health reasons. While acknowledging that smoking should not be glorified, many fans asserted that the idol has the freedom to make personal choices without the obligation to explain them to others.

Diverse fan reactions, from concern to aesthetic admiration

While some expressed concern for RM's health, urging him to quit smoking, others found the image aesthetically appealing, describing him as "hot." Drawing connections to his song Smoke Sprite, fans even created edits incorporating the picture into social media posts. Some speculated that the singer might have intended to share the image with close friends on Instagram but accidentally made it public.

Picture sparked debate on RM's stress-coping mechanism

Although fans acknowledged the detrimental effects of smoking and cautioned against glorifying it, some also recognized the immense stress and pressure experienced by idols like RM. They pointed out factors such as maintaining appearances, managing diets, adhering to tight schedules, and creating music. Some fans did not find it surprising to see RM smoking in the now-deleted photos. Many believed that the act might serve as a way for the idol to cope with the stress associated with his work.

Meanwhile, ARMYs expressed disappointment over zero nominations at Grammys 2024

Beyond the recent smoking controversy, BTS made headlines with the announcement of the 2024 Grammy Award nominations on Friday. As the only K-pop group to secure Grammy nominations five times, the absence of BTS from the nominations list this year has left fans disheartened. Despite their chart-topping successes, individual works like Jimin's Like Crazy, Jungkook's Seven, and V's Slow Dancing did not receive any nods. This left fans questioning the recognition of K-pop in the Grammy landscape.