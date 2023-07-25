Jungkook's 'SEVEN' scripts history; claims #1 on Billboard Hot 100

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 25, 2023 | 10:43 am 2 min read

Jungkook's single track 'SEVEN' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS member Jungkook seems to be everywhere, mostly topping charts with his solo debut single SEVEN. The song—released on July 14—become a viral sensation and has now achieved the prestigious milestone of topping the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. This incredible achievement places Jungkook alongside fellow bandmate Jimin as the only other Korean artist to earn the top position on the coveted US chart.

Why does this story matter?

The "golden maknae" of BTS, Jungkook lit the summer up for his ARMYs with his solo debut single—featuring American rapper Latto. The music video of the song stars renowned K-drama actor Han So-hee, best known for headlining projects like The World of the Married (2020) and Netflix's My Name (2021). Notably, the MV garnered over 9M views in just three hours of its release.

Jungkook earned his first Billboard Hot 100 #1 position

SEVEN soared to the first position with a whopping 21.9M streams and 6.4M in airplay audience, according to Luminate. With this incredible feat, Jungkook achieved his first-ever Hot 100 No. 1 victory. Previously, he had two charted songs in 2022: Charlie Puth's Left and Right and his own track Stay Alive. This achievement also marks Latto's first Hot 100 No. 1.

Have you seen this behind-the-scene video of Jungkook and Latto?

A look back: BTS and Jimin's Billboard achievements

In 2020, BTS scripted history by debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart with their first all-English single track, Dynamite. This marked the first time a South Korean group had ever reached the top position on the prestigious chart. Whereas, on April 8, 2023, Jimin's single Like Crazy made him the first Korean soloist to reach the top position on the chart.

Meanwhile, here's everything about Jungkook's projects as a soloist

Prior to the release of SEVEN, Jungkook ventured into solo projects, separate from his group activities. Among his solo works were Dreamers—featured in the soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar—and Stay Alive- serving as a theme song for the fantasy webtoon 7Fates Chakho. Additionally, Jungkook has released two self-produced songs on SoundCloud: Still With You in 2020 and My Time in 2022.

