BTS ARMY Day: How K-pop group, ARMYs commemorated 10-year bond

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 09, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

July 9, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of BTS's official fandom, ARMY

The ARMYs, fans of BTS, have united in celebration, trending #HappyBirthdayToARMY to commemorate the momentous anniversary of the fandom's establishment. To mark the 10th anniversary of ARMYs' existence, BTS gifted their beloved fans with its first official book, chronicling the group's journey from their humble beginnings to their rise to global stardom. Here's how the group and their fans are commemorating their 10-year bond.

Why does this story matter?

BTS entered the music scene back in 2013 with their debut single, No More Dream. Initially, the septet remained relatively unknown, but in 2015, they skyrocketed to fame with their album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1. Alongside their remarkable journey, ARMYs stood like a pillar. Therefore, ARMY Day is dedicated to honoring the love and dedication of BTS fans worldwide.

What is story behind name ARMY?

On July 9, 2013, BTS's fandom name was officially declared as ARMY—"Adorable Representative MC for Youth." The name aligns with the meaning of BTS—Bangtan Sonyeondan—which translates to "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" in English. This is also reflected in their intention to be bulletproof from biases and criticisms of teenagers while protecting their music. Similarly, ARMY signifies the unyielding dedication that BTS needs from its fans.

ARMYs took over Twitter to celebrate momentous occasion

To celebrate the momentous occasion, ARMYs flooded Twitter with videos, pictures, and heartfelt messages expressing their appreciation for their beloved BTS group. One fan shared an emotional video accompanied by the caption, "Thank you BTS for existing and making us exist, so proud of you Bangtan... Happy birthday to us." Another fan tweeted, "There's no army without BTS, and there's no BTS without ARMYs."

ARMYs received heartfelt letter from J-Hope, adorable message from Jin

On ARMY Day, J-Hope and Jin—who are currently serving in the South Korean Army—conveyed their messages to their beloved fans. J-Hope penned an emotional letter, expressing his gratitude to ARMYs, while also sharing that he is serving as an assistant at the training camp. Meanwhile, Jin treated fans with a verse from a song and expressed how much he misses being surrounded by ARMY.

BTS's first book, 'Beyond The Story' is finally out!

BTS's Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS—which serves as the septet group's first official book—was finally published on ARMY Day. The book is divided into seven chapters and presents a chronological summary of the group's music career from their pre-debut days to the present while also offering glimpses into their future endeavors. The book serves as a cherished record between BTS and ARMYs.

