World Music Day: Contemporary directors who have shaped Hindi music

Written by Isha Sharma June 21, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

From RD Burman to AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja to MM Keeravani, the Indian music space has been ripe with some illustrious creative talent over the years, and there have been acclaimed music composers for each generation! On World Music Day, we take a look at some contemporary music magicians who have embellished the post-2000s Hindi film era with their stupendous craft.

Pritam Chakraborty

There's a recurring joke on Indian Twitter that says how Pritam is the only one to carve a place on everyone's Spotify Wrap each year. Considering the number of mainstream projects he is associated with, who is surprised? Some of the most iconic albums born out of his creative magic are Jannat, Brahmastra, Dhoom, Raajneeti, Gangster, Life in a...Metro, Jab We Met, and Race.

Vishal-Sheykhar

Your playlist must be brimming with songs composed by the dynamic duo of Vishal-Sheykhar. From the groovy beat of Disco Deewane to capturing love at first sight in Ajab Si to the pulsating title track of Sultan, their discography speaks directly to the youth. Did you know Vishal Dadlani also pens lyrics alongside composing music? Notable examples include Sheila Ki Jawaani and Tinka Tinka.

Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi first broke out on the Indian music landscape with his 2009 album, Dev. D. Both a prolific singer and a music director, his music has enriched the plot of several films and series, helping them build concrete ground. Some of his most famous compositions are Shubhaarambh, Ikk Kudi, Ishaqzaade, Jhallah Wallah, Iktara, Nayan Tarse, Namo Namo, and Jaikal Mahakal.

Mithoon

Before Mithoon gave Arijit Singh the breakthrough song of his career in the form of 2013's sensational romantic melody Tum Hi Ho, he introduced Atif Aslam to Indian audiences through the iconic Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein. Nobody gets the angst and exasperation of a broken heart like Mithoon does, as evident through his albums such as Ek Villain, Kalyug, Murder 2, and Jism 2.

