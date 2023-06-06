Entertainment

Happy birthday, Neha Kakkar: Revisiting her earliest hit Hindi numbers

Happy birthday, Neha Kakkar: Revisiting her earliest hit Hindi numbers

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 06, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Neha Kakkar is celebrating her 35th birthday today

Vocalist Neha Kakkar has turned 35! From singing in religious processions in her childhood and teenage to becoming one of the most sought-after singers in Bollywood as well as judging multiple seasons of Indian Idol, the artist has come a long way in her life. No better day than today to revisit how it all began and reflect upon her earliest hit Hindi songs.

'Second Hand Jawaani'

Second Hand Jawaani was a rage when it was released back in 2012. It featured in Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail and Kakkar sang this groovy party track alongside Miss Pooja and Nakkash Aziz. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by his frequent collaborator Pritam, the song is known for its peppy beats, catchy lyrics, and an overall celebratory, fun feel.

'Dhating Naach'

Kakkar collaborated with Pritam and Aziz once again when she lent her singing abilities to Dhating Naach from the film Phata Poster Nikla Hero. Writer-lyricist Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics of this party track picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. The song has amassed 50M views on Tips Official's YouTube channel and has not lost its exuberance despite being a decade old.

'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Kakkar's biggest claim to fame is crooning special dance numbers such as Dilbar, Coca Cola, and O Saki Saki, but do you remember that the foundation for this was laid in 2013 when she sang Jadoo Ki Jhappi? Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, this song from Prabhu Deva's Ramaiya Vastavaiya was composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Priya Saraiya. Revisit the song here.

'Manali Trance'

In many ways, Manali Trance from The Shaukeens was one of those songs that paved the way for Kakkar's successful career in her later years and crowned her as the go-to choice for party numbers. One particular part is especially noteworthy—a rhythmic tune that people initially mistook to be an instrumental sound until Kakkar revealed that her vocal cords had done the trick!