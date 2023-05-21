Entertainment

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink World Tour' becomes highest-grossing tour with $100M

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink World Tour' becomes highest-grossing tour with $100M

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 21, 2023, 11:49 pm 3 min read

BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink World Tour' becomes highest-grossing tour by a female K-pop group in history

BLACKPINK has garnered immense global popularity, igniting a worldwide frenzy that shows no signs of slowing down. Adding yet another accomplishment to its extensive list of accolades, the group's ongoing Born Pink World Tour emerged as the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, surpassing the remarkable $100M milestone in revenue. While BLACKPINK continues to shatter records, we look at its unprecedented rise.

Why does this story matter?

Born Pink World Tour, which kickstarted in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15, 2022, and is set to conclude on August 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, US, is ongoing in full swing.

It is reportedly the second worldwide concert tour by any K-pop girl group, and it is in support of their second Korean studio album, Born Pink, which was released in 2022.

1st world tour by girl group to gross $100M

BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour has accomplished an impressive milestone by becoming the first world tour in history by a girl group to gross over $100M. Notably, in April, Touring Data reported that the K-pop group became the highest-grossing tour by any female group in history by selling over 366,00 tickets in its first 26 shows, generating a staggering $78.5M in revenue.

In which countries did BLACKPINK gain unprecedented fame?

Since their formation in 2016 by YG Entertainment, their rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reportedly, the US takes the lead in BLACKPINK's concert viewership, and the widespread adoration extends to numerous Asian countries, including South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, among others. With their tour, BLACKPINK officially surpassed legendary girl groups like Spice Girls and Destiny's Child.

When did BLACKPINK become biggest K-pop girl group?

Their breakout hit DDU-DU DDU-DU off their album BLACKPINK in Your Area (2018) became the highest-ranking song by a female K-pop group debuting at 55 on the Billboard Hot 100—a start to their never-ending record-breaking accomplishments. Its MV also snagged a staggering 36.2M views in its first 24 hours, making it the most-viewed Korean music video of 2018. They redefined industry norms since then.

History-making accomplishments: A timeline

In 2019, BLACKPINK amassed 20M subscribers on YouTube—becoming the first female K-pop group to achieve that feat. Currently, their YouTube subscribers are at 88M. The MV for Kill This Love (2019) was YouTube's biggest music video debut at the time. From being the first K-pop group to play at Coachella 2019 to headlining the music festival in 2023—the trailblazing group has consistently shattered records.

How have group members contributed to ever-growing success?

BLACKPINK's members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—have played pivotal roles in the group's ever-growing success. Jennie, with her powerful vocals, has stood out as a versatile performer, while Jisoo has captured millions of hearts with her dynamic range. Rosé—possessing a soulful voice—has demonstrated her talent time and again, even in her solo debut—On The Ground. Additionally, Lisa has garnered attention with her fierce rap skills.