Remembering legendary artist-activist Harry Belafonte, who passed away at 96

Apr 26, 2023

Barrier-breaking legendary artist-activist Harry Belafonte died at 96

Harry Belafonte, the legendary artist-activist, breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering congestive heart failure. He was 96. In the 1950s, he became a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and spoke out against social issues like racism, and inequality. Let's take a closer look at the significant contributions he made to the arts and to the fight for social justice.

Early life and career

Born in Harlem in 1927, he grew up facing racism firsthand—which would later inspire him to become a dynamic force for civil rights movements. Belafonte began his career as a jazz singer, and he single-handedly managed to ignite the craze for Caribbean music with his hit records like Calypso, which became the first album by a soloist to sell 1M copies in the US.

How did the entertainer become activist, who transcended racial boundaries?

At the time when he was climbing the highest ladder of success, Black faces were still a rarity in the entertainment industry. Though he wasn't the first Black entertainer to transcend racial boundaries—before him, artists like Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald had already made a mark—he certainly was the first to make a splash by being a vocal advocate for civil rights.

His significant contributions took place offstage

It was because of his successful stint in the music industry, no one was Black or White, or bigger. It goes without saying that Belafonte's biggest and most significant contributions took place offstage. A key strategist and fundraiser, he continually risked his path-breaking successful career for his passion to advocate civil rights. He also became a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

'I am an activist long before I'm an artist…'

His scope of activism was astonishing and his work extended beyond the US. He led a campaign against apartheid in South Africa where he befriended Nelson Mandela. Notably, he also recorded the 1985 hit song We Are The World, in which he assembled a constellation of famous artists, including Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen, to raise funds for famine relief in Africa.

Awards and recognitions

Throughout his career, he was honored with numerous awards. In 2013, he was bestowed with the NAACP's highest honor, the Spingarn Medal. Belafonte was also a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor (1989), the National Medal of Arts (1994), and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (2000). His music and activism inspired generations of artists and activists, and his work will continue to shape society.