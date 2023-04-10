Entertainment

Sad to see 'Succession' end? 5 shows to watch next

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 10, 2023, 07:49 pm 3 min read

Looking for series similar to 'Succession'? Check out our recommendations

With only seven episodes remaining, HBO's acclaimed series Succession is in its last season—Season 4. Created in 2018 by Jesse Armstrong, the Emmy Award-winning satirical dramedy revolves around the saga of media mogul Logan Roy and his adult children, and became a massive hit. After the Roy family bids farewell, here are five shows you might enjoy that share some of Succession's themes.

'Billions' (2016-present)—Amazon Prime Video

There is often confusion between Billions and Succession due to the similarities regarding power struggles and the importance both shows place on wealthy and influential families. The Showtime NewYork-based drama follows hedge fund manager, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) who are constantly trying to one-up each other using any means necessary to come out on top.

'Veep' (2012-2019)—HBO

Veep may seem a vastly different show than Succession at first glance, but they share several similarities. The series created by Armando Iannucci—who worked with Succession's Armstrong—follows the story of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who gets the opportunity to serve as the US's Vice President. With biting satire at the heart of the show, Veep showcases complex characters vying for power like Succession.

'The Crown' (2016-present)—Netflix

Based on the award-winning play The Audience, the extravagant, larger-than-life Emmy Award-winning series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Created by Peter Morgan, one can argue how this epic series is similar to Succession, but in perspective, both explore the dynamics of wealthy and powerful families. Besides, both shows give a glimpse at the inner workings of power, politics, family dysfunction, and relationships.

'Mad Men' (2007-2015)—AMC+

Created by Matthew Weiner, Mad Men is a critically acclaimed period drama series that delves into the lives of wealthy, powerful individuals and their eagerness to maintain their status quo. In the same way that Succession is set in the media industry, Mad Men showcases the world of advertising. Both shows are renowned for their incredible attention to detail, complex characters, and sharp storytelling.

'Dynasty' (2017-2022)—Netflix

Dynasty is the reboot version based on the eponymous 1980s prime-time soap opera. The series followed the story of two uber-rich families—the Carringtons and the Colbys and their struggles over fortune and legacy. Much like Succession, Dynasty is filled with dramatic plot twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The series has received People's Choice Award for Best Revival Show.