Shocking details of Rupert Murdoch-Jerry Hall divorce revealed

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 13, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

Nearly seven months after media mogul Rupert Murdoch (92) divorced his fourth wife and former supermodel and actor Jerry Hall (66), international media has gotten hold of some shocking details of their split. Murdoch ended their marriage via an email, leaving Hall "heartbroken," considering "the couple had never fought." The couple met in 2013 and took the plunge in London in 2016.

The businessman-investor said he had 'much to do'

Vanity Fair has revealed that Murdoch's email was curt, crisp, and to the point, leaving Hall shocked. "Jerry, sadly I've decided to call an end to our marriage. We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do...My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately," the entrepreneur reportedly said. Hall was apparently allowed 30 days to vacate their California mansion.

Hall burned her ex-husband's effigy on a grill: Reports

Hall's friend revealed that she was "blindsided" by Murdoch's decision and had "nursed him through several illnesses." Tom Cashin, another friend, said that she was "devastated, mad, and humiliated" and "made an effigy of Murdoch and burned it on a grill." CCTV cameras tracked her movements when she was moving out of the California home and moving to Oxfordshire, the report further added.

Afterward, Murdoch got engaged for a fifth time, though briefly

The ex-couple subsequently issued a statement that said, "Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future." A few months later, Murdoch revealed that he was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former dental hygienist. However, earlier this month, their engagement was abruptly called off, seemingly due to her "religious views."

Murdoch's career at a glance

The Australian-American business magnate owns hundreds of media outlets all over the world, such as The Sun, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, Sky News Australia, and Fox News, among others. He is reportedly the 31st richest person in the United States. His life and business reportedly inspired HBO's uber-successful drama series Succession.