Business

Why UBS agreed to acquire its rival Credit Suisse

Why UBS agreed to acquire its rival Credit Suisse

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 20, 2023, 09:47 am 1 min read

UBS will assume up to $5.4 billion in losses as part of the deal

UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, has agreed to buy its ailing rival Credit Suisse. The deal worth 3 billion Swiss francs was engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent the struggling financial sector from falling into more despair. Credit Suisse has been losing the trust of its customers and investors for a while. Last year was the lender's worst since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Credit Suisse was hit by the collapse of American banks

The collapse of two American banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank) has put the banking sector under immense pressure, with Credit Suisse being one of the worst affected. The takeover was negotiated in hastily arranged crisis talks over the weekend. Considering the bank's systemic importance to global finance, the Swiss authorities jumped in to avert any further crisis.