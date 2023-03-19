Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 19, 2023, 10:50 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 1.54% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.77% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $27,175.77. It is 31.51% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 1.54% from yesterday to now trade at $1,781.38. It has climbed 20.15% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $525.46 billion and $218.15 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $332.81, which is 3.31% less than yesterday and 18.80% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 1.28% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.27% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.04%) and $0.077 (down 3.51%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Mask Network, MAGIC, Axie Infinity, Terra Classic, and Fei USD. They are trading at $6.41 (up 8.66%), $1.87 (up 6.33%), $9.49 (up 2.78%), $0.00011 (up 2.68%), and $0.99 (up 1.57%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 20.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.82 (down 3.17%), $6.6200 (up 1.85%), $0.000011 (down 2.96%), and $1.19 (down 3.14%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 20.59% while Polka Dot has risen by 10.53%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.82% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 12.22%.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are SingularityNET, Lido DAO, UNUS SED LEO, Kava, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $0.55 (down 10.46%), $2.54 (down 6.35%), $3.35 (down 5.43%), $1.01 (down 5.34%), and $21.27 (down 4.91%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $20.5 billion (down 34.41%) and $1.43 billion (down 49.62%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.52 billion which is down 54.88% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $17.30 (down 2.75%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $6.63 (up 1.38%), $27,194.11 (down 0.54%), and $7.07 (down 2.05%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Stacks, Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Immutable, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.20 (down 3.44%), $5.44 (down 3.32%), $4.35 (down 3.73%), $1.50 (up 0.88%), and $0.66 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion, a 1.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.92 billion, which marks an 18.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.12 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $810.22 billion.