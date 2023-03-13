Business

After SVB fallout, New York-based Signature Bank collapses

After SVB fallout, New York-based Signature Bank collapses

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 13, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

Signature Bank had close ties to the crypto industry

The fallout from the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US is spreading to other areas. New York state's financial regulators have shuttered Signature Bank, a lender with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry. Signature's collapse makes it the third biggest failure in US banking history, and the feds have already announced that the funds of its depositors will be safeguarded.

What relief measures have the feds announced?

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Reserve, and US Treasury have come together to issue a joint statement. They claim that depositors can get hold of their funds starting today and that taxpayers will not have to foot the bill to make up for the losses incurred during Signature's resolution. However, some unsecured shareholders and debtholders will not be protected.