Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 08, 2023, 10:57 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 6.03% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.62% in the past 24 hours, trading at $23,260.27. It is 0.47% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 2.89% from yesterday and is trading at $1,679.87. From the previous week, it is up 6.03%. They have market capitalizations of $448.51 billion and $205.54 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $331.99, up by 1.55% from yesterday and a 6.71% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.06% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.55%) and $0.099 (up 2.06%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 1.45% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.554 (down 1.72%), $6.5101 (down 4.11%), $0.000011 (down 1.77%), and $1.28 (up 4.95%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.45%, while Polka Dot has gained 1.14%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 19.57% of its value, whereas Polygon is 16.27% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are The Graph, The Sandbox, ImmutableX, Chiliz, and Flow. They are trading at $0.22 (up 46.91%), $0.88 (up 25.47%), $1.12 (up 20.81%), $0.11 (up 19.14%), and $1.28 (up 17.41%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.99%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are PAX Gold, Gemini Dollar, USD Coin, Binance USD, and Tether. They are trading at $1,859.47 (down 0.58%), $0.99 (down 0.31%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $21.83 billion (up 27.58%) and $1.66 billion (up 38%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.74 billion, which is up 27.01% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $20.74 (up 3.49%), $1 (up 0%), $7 (up 3.62%), $23,255.13 (up 1.68%), and $7.21 (up 3.97%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Flow, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.01 (up 6.07%), $0.77 (up 11.06%), $0.88 (up 26.03%), $1.27 (up 16.86%), and $1.19 (up 8.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.57 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $824.45 billion, compared to $1.02 trillion three months ago.