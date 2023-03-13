Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise 8% amid SVB collapse

Written by Mudit Dube Mar 13, 2023, 11:10 am 3 min read

The top gainer today is Conflux. At $0.11, it is up 30.49%

Bitcoin has risen 8.5% over the last 24 hours to trade at $22,468.77. It is up 0.50% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 8.03% from yesterday and is trading at $1,605.89. From last week, it is up 3.08%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $434.01 billion and $196.52 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $301.87, up 7.44% from yesterday and 5.62% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.66% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.70% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 9.94%) and $0.077 (up 5.42%), respectively.

Solana has risen 0.09% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.898 (up 9.99%), $5.9900 (up 12.80%), $0.000011 (down 0.10%), and $1.14 (up 6.82%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 0.09% while Polka Dot is down 9.53%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.44%, whereas Polygon is 1.87% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Conflux, Synthetix, Maker, Stacks, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.11 (up 30.49%), $2.89 (up 29.69%), $912.63 (up 26.87%), $0.77 (up 26.41%), and $2.39 (up 24.01%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.01 (down 0.78%), $0.99 (up 1.72%), and $1 (down 0.71%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 6.80%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bone ShibaSwap, Tether, Binance USD, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $1.54 (down 0.96%), $1.01 (down 0.79%), $1 (down 0.70%), and $1 (down 0.46%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 1.64%), $16.15 (up 10.49%), $6.05 (up 9.28%), $22,448.08 (up 8.13%), and $6.65 (up 6.42%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.48 (up 14.86%), $5.32 (up 11.06%), $0.55 (up 8.94%), $0.77 (up 26.39%), and $1 (up 8.93%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion, a 6.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.58 billion, which marks a 29.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion, compared to $851.49 billion three months ago.