Hyundai, Kia have just made stealing their cars more difficult

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 15, 2023, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Around 8.3 million cars will get the update (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Vehicle theft is a huge problem in the US, and certain insurance companies refuse to cover easy-to-steal models. To tackle this, Hyundai and Kia Motors are rolling out a free software update for around 8.3 million vehicles that would make them difficult to steal. Hyundai has already started offering the firmware on its cars, while Kia is still finalizing the list of affected four-wheelers.

Why does this story matter?

Some of the most popular cars sold by Hyundai and Kia Motors in the US lack basic auto theft prevention technology.

This makes stealing them very easy and has caused crashes and fatalities in the country.

A simple software patch has the potential to give car owners peace of mind and ultimately make the roads safer. We hope the endeavor is successful.

What does the update include?

The affected models do not have electronic immobilizers, which rely on computer chips in the car and key. The chips communicate to confirm that the key belongs to the four-wheeler, and without the right one, the car should not move. Hyundai and Kia's latest firmware will thus ensure that there is a real key in the ignition to turn the vehicle on.

What else does the firmware do?

Once the new software is installed, the cars will be unable to start if the doors are locked using the key fob. Meanwhile, the duration of the alarm sound has been raised from 30 seconds to one minute. Dealerships providing the update will affix decals on the car windows, which will notify potential thieves that the concerned car has received the fix.

How to get the update?

Owners of the affected Hyundai models are being notified via phone, mail, and emails. They can also head to (www. hyundaiantitheft.com) to find out whether they are eligible. The software update takes less than an hour and is done for free. Owners of cars sans engine immobilizers, that do not support the firmware, will be reimbursed for purchasing steering wheel locks.

A list of the affected models

In the first phase, Hyundai is offering an update on one million units of select models. They include the 2017-20 ELANTRA, 2015-19 SONATA, and 2020-21 VENUE. From June onward, the 2018-22 ACCENT, 2021-22 ELANTRA, 2011-14 GENESIS Coupe, 2018-20 ELANTRA GT, 2018-22 KONA, 2020-21 PALISADE, 2013-18 SANTA FE SPORT, 2013-22 SANTA FE, 2019 SANTA FE XL, 2011-14 SONATA, 2011-22 TUCSON, and Veloster will get it.