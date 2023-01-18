World

US engaging diplomatic spouses to speed up Indian visas

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 18, 2023, 11:55 am 3 min read

United States is mulling to engage diplomatic spouses to speed up Indian visas

The United States is considering engaging diplomatic spouses and doubling the direct staff recruitment at the Indian embassy to expedite the visa process, said a US official, per The Economic Times. Many Indians and companies have complained about high wait times for US visas. It was alleged that the embassy failed to handle the increasing demand for visas with the opening of COVID-19 lockdown.

Why does this story matter?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of working professionals and students from India had been sent home from the US.

The respective organizations are yet to recall staffers and resume operations in full swing. One of the reasons given is the delay in issuing visas.

Last year, the US embassy claimed that the US visa processing time will become shorter by mid-2023.

What did US officials say?

"We are doubling the number of direct hires to facilitate the issuance of visas at the embassy. We are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to work in the process," ET quoted US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman as saying. He is currently in New Delhi ahead of the visit of US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo in March.

Good progress has been made: US assistant commerce secretary

Venkataraman said the US embassy was continuing to take steps to end the long wait for visas claiming that progress has been made in issuing more visas than ever before. He said the US has issued more H1B and L visas in 2022 than it did in pre-pandemic 2019. About student visas, he said that good progress had been made.

Complaints of staggering wait for US visa

Indians planning to visit the US have to wait for at least two-to-three years for a visa appointment. Last year, many people complained about it claiming that they had to wait for over 800 days for a US visa appointment. The issue was also raised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who assured clear the backlog soon.

Waiting period for different cities

The waiting duration in Delhi for a visitor visa is 914 days and for a student or exchange visitor its 50 days. The same for Kolkata is 808 days and 50 days. For Hyderabad, it is 804 days and 405 days respectively. Till last year the number of applicants waiting for a US visa interview was four lakhs.

US embassy's statement after complaints last year

"The US Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the US," said the US embassy adding that they are reducing appointment wait times in all visa categories worldwide. "Visa processing is rebounding after a near-complete shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic."

A little about Diplomatic spouses

The Diplomatic spouses are wives/husbands of diplomats who accompany them to different countries and contribute to diplomatic efforts also. It's an unpaid job where diplomatic spouses support their partners in a diplomatic mission, foster diplomatic relations, and adapt their families to a new way of life. Diplomatic spouses are an integral part of US diplomacy over the years.