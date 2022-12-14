World

Here's how US reacted to India-China border clash in Arunachal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 14, 2022, 10:04 am 3 min read

Both nations have been involved in multiple border rows since March 2020, resulting in frequent friction

The United States (US) is closely following the situation between India and China after troops from both sides were involved in a clash on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. It is learned that the Biden administration is delighted that China and India quickly disengaged after clashing, and it fully supports India's efforts to de-escalate.

Why does this story matter?

Last week on Friday, Chinese and Indian soldiers clashed in the Tawang region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Galwan Valley clash in July 2020 was allegedly the deadliest in the past four decades, resulting in the deaths of five Chinese and 20 Indian soldiers.

Glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes: US

During Tuesday's (local time) press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged both countries to use the current bilateral channels to debate their disputed borders. "We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes. We're closely monitoring the situation and encourage India and China to utilize existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries," Jean-Pierre said.

US monitoring developments between India-China

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder stated that the US has seen China continue to build military infrastructure and amass forces in the area. "The defense department continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border," the Pentagon said.

What Defence Minister Singh said in Parliament

On Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament that the Chinese troops tried to change the status quo in Arunachal and attempted a land grab. He also added that the Indian Army soldiers responded to China's attempt with great firmness, prevented the Chinese troops from entering Indian territory, and forced their soldiers to return to their posts.

Indian soldiers responded firmly: Singh

Singh also informed that none of the Indian soldiers were seriously injured or died in this clash and added: "China's People's Liberation Army encroached upon Indian land and unilaterally attempted to change the status quo along the disputed border near the Yangtse area. Indian soldiers responded firmly, prevented the Chinese army from transgressing into our territory, and forced them to return to their posts."

More about December 9 clash between India-China

As per reports in the news agency ANI, troops belonging to three different battalions, including Sikh Light Infantry Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and Jat regiment, were present at the clash location when the Chinese attempted to change the status quo in the Tawang sector unilaterally.