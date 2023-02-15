Auto

Prior to debut, 2023 KTM 390 Duke spotted testing

Feb 15, 2023

2023 KTM 390 Duke will retain the Bosch-sourced cornering ABS. Representative image

Iconic Austrian marque KTM is gearing up to reveal the 2023 iteration of its popular middleweight streetfighter offering, the 390 Duke for the global markets. Test mules of the capable motorcycle were spotted recently, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The bikemaker is planning a major overhaul for the design of the upcoming bike. We expect the engine to be tweaked as well.

Why does this story matter?

KTM paved the way for high-performance streetfighter motorcycles at a relatively affordable price point, with its 390 Duke model in 2013.

The bikemaker essentially created the sub-400cc category, which acts as a stepping stone for riders upgrading from a 125cc or 250cc motorcycle.

However, with the competition heating up in recent years, the company has decided to update its popular middleweight offering.

The motorcycle will flaunt lightweight alloy wheels and all-LED lighting

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will follow the design language inspired by its sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R. It will flaunt a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlamp with split-style DRLs, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. It will pack a TFT instrument console and ride on lightweight alloy wheels.

It will draw power from an updated 373cc, single-cylinder engine

The new KTM 390 Duke will likely be offered with an updated 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a twin-fan radiator set-up to provide better heat management. The mill should develop 43hp of power. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The streetfighter will feature cornering ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 KTM 390 Duke will come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch-sourced cornering ABS and traction control for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties will be taken care of by WP-sourced 43mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 KTM 390 Duke: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming KTM 390 Duke will be disclosed by the bikemaker at its launch event, sometime in mid-2023. We expect the streetfighter to carry a premium over the current model, which costs Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.