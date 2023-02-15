Auto

Ferrari showcases SF-23 race car for 2023 Formula 1 season

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 15, 2023, 01:25 pm 2 min read

Ferrari SF-23 runs on a V6 engine (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Prior to the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 (F1) season, Italian automaker Ferrari has revealed its SF-23 race car. The vehicle is a subtle evolution over last year's model instead of a complete overhaul and wears the iconic red livery. It runs on a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, V6 engine. The firm hopes to end its 15-year streak of not winning the competition with this four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Ferrari has been trophyless for quite a long time, and last year, it had the chance to put an end to it.

However, faulty engines, driver errors, and strategy blunders broke the back of their campaign.

In 2023, the Italian stallion is returning with renewed vigor and lots of plans. If the SF-23 performs well, Ferrari should have a good time.

The car has 18-inch wheels and carbon fiber chassis

The Ferrari SF-23 sits on a carbon fiber chassis, with halo protection for the single-seater cockpit. It sports a revised nose, an updated front wing, sidepods with 'bathtub' contours and lower corners scalloped away, and a large rear wing. The car sports a red livery with black highlights, Shell brand logos, and the Ferrari sigil finished in white. It rides on 18-inch wheels.

It is fueled by a V6 engine

The Ferrari SF-23 draws power from a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, V6 engine linked to a longitudinal gearbox with eight forward gears. The setup is aided by an energy recovery system, comprising electric motors and Lithium-ion batteries. It generates an additional 161hp of power. A push-rod front suspension, Brembo ventilating carbon disc brakes, and hydraulically controlled rear differential are also available.

Ferrari had to use a detuned engine last season

Ferrari's engine (also called the power unit) for F1 last season was unreliable. It had to be retired twice during the race in Baku, Azerbaijan, and was used in a detuned manner for the rest of the season. Now, Ferrari has tweaked it thoroughly.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will serve as drivers

Ferrari won the F1 drivers' championship in 2007, followed by the constructors' championship in 2008. Since then, its trophy shelves are empty. Last year was a disaster for the team, with just four race wins, compared to 17 of champion Red Bull. In 2023, drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and the team principal Fred Vasseur are aiming for a reversal in fortunes.