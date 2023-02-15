Auto

Limited-run Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 15, 2023, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Brabus)

German automaker and tuning specialist Brabus has taken the wraps off the 1300 R Edition 23 motorcycle for the global markets. The liter-class streetfighter offering is based on KTM's 1290 Super Duke EVO model. The bike is available in two unique paint schemes: Superblack and Stealth Gray. The production of the vehicle is limited to just 290 units globally, 145 for each color.

Why does this story matter?

Performance tuning expert Brabus collaborated with legendary Austrian marque KTM to foray into the world of motorcycles last year.

After an overwhelming response from potential buyers, the automaker unveiled an updated version of its 1300 R streetfighter motorcycle, called the 1300 R Edition 23.

The order books for the limited-run liter-class two-wheeler are set to open tomorrow, i.e February 16.

It features a futuristic design philosophy

Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy. The superbike flaunts an exposed trellis frame in a matte black shade, a circular headlight with integrated DRL, and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. A muscular fuel tank with carbon fiber extensions and functional air scoops, a rider-only saddle with a quilted leather seat, and a sleek taillamp are also available.

BRABUS slip-on double-pipe exhaust

Unlike the standard exhaust system of the KTM 1290 Super Duke EVO, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 features a slip-on double-pipe exhaust, that is developed in-house by the automaker. The bespoke slip-on exhaust has a free-flow pattern which enhances the sound profile as well as helps in generating better performance. The liter-class streetfighter complies with the latest emission norms.

CNC-machined wheels and components

Unlike mass-produced motorcycles, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 gets CNC-machined wheels and a few other components to enhance the looks without compromising on the structural integrity. The machined monoblock 9-spoke wheels are created using a state-of-the-art manufacturing process and feature a brand-new "Platinum Black" finish. Apart from the wheels, it gets CNC-machined adjustable footpegs, brake, and clutch levers to make it visually pleasing.

It is backed by a 1,301cc, V-twin engine

The Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 retains the potent 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, DOHV, V-twin engine from the standard 1300 R model from last year. The motor churns out a maximum power of 180hp at 9,500rpm and 140Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The transmission duties on the liter-class streetfighter offering are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with KTM's Quickshifter+ and PASC slipper clutch.