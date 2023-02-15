Limited-run Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 breaks cover: Check features
German automaker and tuning specialist Brabus has taken the wraps off the 1300 R Edition 23 motorcycle for the global markets. The liter-class streetfighter offering is based on KTM's 1290 Super Duke EVO model. The bike is available in two unique paint schemes: Superblack and Stealth Gray. The production of the vehicle is limited to just 290 units globally, 145 for each color.
Why does this story matter?
- Performance tuning expert Brabus collaborated with legendary Austrian marque KTM to foray into the world of motorcycles last year.
- After an overwhelming response from potential buyers, the automaker unveiled an updated version of its 1300 R streetfighter motorcycle, called the 1300 R Edition 23.
- The order books for the limited-run liter-class two-wheeler are set to open tomorrow, i.e February 16.
It features a futuristic design philosophy
Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy. The superbike flaunts an exposed trellis frame in a matte black shade, a circular headlight with integrated DRL, and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors. A muscular fuel tank with carbon fiber extensions and functional air scoops, a rider-only saddle with a quilted leather seat, and a sleek taillamp are also available.
BRABUS slip-on double-pipe exhaust
Unlike the standard exhaust system of the KTM 1290 Super Duke EVO, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 features a slip-on double-pipe exhaust, that is developed in-house by the automaker. The bespoke slip-on exhaust has a free-flow pattern which enhances the sound profile as well as helps in generating better performance. The liter-class streetfighter complies with the latest emission norms.
CNC-machined wheels and components
Unlike mass-produced motorcycles, the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 gets CNC-machined wheels and a few other components to enhance the looks without compromising on the structural integrity. The machined monoblock 9-spoke wheels are created using a state-of-the-art manufacturing process and feature a brand-new "Platinum Black" finish. Apart from the wheels, it gets CNC-machined adjustable footpegs, brake, and clutch levers to make it visually pleasing.
It is backed by a 1,301cc, V-twin engine
The Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 retains the potent 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, DOHV, V-twin engine from the standard 1300 R model from last year. The motor churns out a maximum power of 180hp at 9,500rpm and 140Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The transmission duties on the liter-class streetfighter offering are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with KTM's Quickshifter+ and PASC slipper clutch.