Auto

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray breaks cover with 665hp hybrid powertrain

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray breaks cover with 665hp hybrid powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 18, 2023, 10:53 am 2 min read

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray gets carbon fiber wheels as optional (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the all-new 2024 Corvette E-Ray in the US market with a starting price tag of $102,900 (approximately Rs. 84.14 lakh). The brand's first-ever hybrid supercar is offered in three trims of 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ offered in both coupe and convertible avatars. It draws power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine linked to a 160hp electric motor.

Why does this story matter?

Electrification is slowly becoming a top priority in the automobile industry. Almost every automaker has been developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) in recent years.

Chevrolet has now decided to join the bandwagon by introducing a performance-oriented, hybrid model based on the legendary Corvette.

Called "Corvette E-Ray," the petrol-electric supercar features slightly reworked styling, compared to the standard model.

The supercar flaunts quad exhaust tips and designer wheels

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray retains the overall design from the standard variant and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and optional designer carbon fiber wheels. Sleek LED taillamps and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

It draws power from a 665hp petrol-electric powertrain

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is offered with a 6.2-liter, "LT2" V8 engine that is linked to a front-mounted electric motor with a 1.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup produces a combined output of 665hp/802Nm. The supercar sprints from 0-96km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

The coupe features racing-type bucket seats and carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin. It features a leather-wrapped dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery on the racing-type bucket seats, center console, and door panels, carbon fiber trims, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Pricing

In the US, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray starts at $102,900 (approximately Rs. 84.14 lakh) for the base 1LZ coupe variant and goes up to $120,850 (roughly Rs. 98.78 lakh) for the range-topping 3LZ convertible trim.