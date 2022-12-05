Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT all-electric minivan breaks cover: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 05, 2022, 12:39 am 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT flaunts sliding-type rear doors (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz, in collaboration with Renault, has taken the wraps off the 2023 EQT minivan for the global markets. It happens to be the first "EQ" badged MPV from the German luxury carmaker. The van is based on the Concept EQT Marco Polo and is underpinned by Renault's CMF-B architecture. The four-wheeler will be offered with three equipment lines: Advanced Plus, Premium, and Premium Plus.

Why does this story matter?

With electric mobility solutions being a top priority in recent years, almost every automaker is developing EVs for a green future.

Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with French carmaker Renault to develop a premium minivan/micro-camper on the latter's highly-acclaimed CMF-B platform. It opens up usable cabin space without compromising on the safety aspect.

The 2023 EQT rivals the Volkswagen Caddy in the European region.

The minivan flaunts all-LED lighting setup and sliding-type rear doors

The Mercedes-Benz EQT follows the "EQ" brand's design philosophy and flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by ORVMs, sliding-type rear doors, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a wide-opening tailgate are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of 282km on a single charge

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT draws power from a front-mounted PMS electric motor that is linked to a 45kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with fast charging capability. The setup generates 121hp/245Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 282km on a single charge.

The EV features a semi-digital instrument cluster and seven airbags

Inside, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT has the same high-mounted dashboard and interior elements as the ICE-powered T-class model. It features premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT: Pricing

In the European region, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT is expected to start at around €49,000 (approximately Rs. 42.04 lakh) for the standard model. It will be offered with three equipment lines: Advanced Plus, Premium, and Premium Plus. Order books should open by mid-2023.