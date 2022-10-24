Auto

Honda working on an electric moped; to debut in 2025

Honda working on an electric moped; to debut in 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 24, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Honda's electric moped will ride on large alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda is gearing up to launch an all-new electric moped. It will be a part of the company's 10 electric two-wheelers planned for 2025 for the global markets. The moped will draw styling cues from the brand's iconic Super Cub model and will flaunt a modern, functional look with sleek body panels. It would likely feature the swappable Mobile Power Pack (MPP).

Context Why does this story matter?

Air pollution has been rising in recent years with the increased number of vehicles across the world. To tackle this issue, automakers are turning toward electrified mobility solutions.

Honda has planned to launch 10 electric two-wheelers by 2025 to showcase its focus on a green future.

The upcoming electric moped is part of the EV onslaught and will feature a pedal-assisted propulsion system.

Design The moped will get all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The upcoming Honda electric moped will follow a utilitarian design philosophy. It will flaunt a sleek front fender, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a rider-only saddle, a circular LED taillamp, a large rear fender, and a pedal on both sides. The EV will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on large multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It will get Honda's swappable MPP

The technical details of the upcoming electric moped are yet to be revealed by Honda. We expect the two-wheeler to draw power from a hub-mounted electric motor with a pedal-assisted propulsion system and the brand's swappable Mobile Power Pack (MPP).

Safety The EV will be equipped with a front disc brake

In terms of rider safety, Honda's electric moped will come equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It will likely feature a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

As for the electric moped's pricing and availability, Honda will disclose the details during its launch event. We expect the two-wheeler to be priced competitively. The EV will likely arrive in the Indian market soon after its global launch.