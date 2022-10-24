Honda working on an electric moped; to debut in 2025
Japanese automaker Honda is gearing up to launch an all-new electric moped. It will be a part of the company's 10 electric two-wheelers planned for 2025 for the global markets. The moped will draw styling cues from the brand's iconic Super Cub model and will flaunt a modern, functional look with sleek body panels. It would likely feature the swappable Mobile Power Pack (MPP).
- Air pollution has been rising in recent years with the increased number of vehicles across the world. To tackle this issue, automakers are turning toward electrified mobility solutions.
- Honda has planned to launch 10 electric two-wheelers by 2025 to showcase its focus on a green future.
- The upcoming electric moped is part of the EV onslaught and will feature a pedal-assisted propulsion system.
The upcoming Honda electric moped will follow a utilitarian design philosophy. It will flaunt a sleek front fender, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a rider-only saddle, a circular LED taillamp, a large rear fender, and a pedal on both sides. The EV will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on large multi-spoke alloy wheels.
The technical details of the upcoming electric moped are yet to be revealed by Honda. We expect the two-wheeler to draw power from a hub-mounted electric motor with a pedal-assisted propulsion system and the brand's swappable Mobile Power Pack (MPP).
In terms of rider safety, Honda's electric moped will come equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It will likely feature a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
As for the electric moped's pricing and availability, Honda will disclose the details during its launch event. We expect the two-wheeler to be priced competitively. The EV will likely arrive in the Indian market soon after its global launch.