Harley-Davidson Nightster recalled in the US; faulty handlebars to blame

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 23, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Nightster flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has recalled 1,100 units of the Nightster model in the US market. The recall was issued to replace the faulty handlebar unit on these motorcycles. As per the US-based automaker, Nightster units manufactured between December 6, 2021, and September 9, 2022, were affected by the issue. The sporty vehicle is essentially a scaled-down version of the Sportster S with a typical cruiser silhouette.

Context Why does this story matter?

On August 4, Harley-Davidson received a complaint from a Nightster owner that the left-hand-side handlebar on the motorcycle broke off.

Upon inspection, the bikemaker found a weld quality issue leading to the separation of the inner and outer sections of the handlebar.

The brand also received another claim related to the same issue in September, which eventually led to the recall of 1,100 units.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a rider-only saddle and under-seat fuel tank

Harley-Davidson Nightster flaunts a teardrop-shaped airbox available in three colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red. It features an under-seat 12-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, round LED headlights with blacked-out housing, a rider-only saddle, a side-mounted exhaust, and large metal fenders. The cruiser houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 19-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) designer alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 90hp, V-twin engine

The Nightster is offered with a 975cc, V-twin Revolution Max engine that churns out a maximum power of 90hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The cruiser is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Nightster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm Showa telescopic forks on the front and dual shock-absorber units on the rear end.

Information Harley-Davidson Nightster: Pricing

In India, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is offered in Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red colors. The cruiser motorcycle will set you back by Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) here. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

