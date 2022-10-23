Harley-Davidson Nightster recalled in the US; faulty handlebars to blame
Harley-Davidson has recalled 1,100 units of the Nightster model in the US market. The recall was issued to replace the faulty handlebar unit on these motorcycles. As per the US-based automaker, Nightster units manufactured between December 6, 2021, and September 9, 2022, were affected by the issue. The sporty vehicle is essentially a scaled-down version of the Sportster S with a typical cruiser silhouette.
- On August 4, Harley-Davidson received a complaint from a Nightster owner that the left-hand-side handlebar on the motorcycle broke off.
- Upon inspection, the bikemaker found a weld quality issue leading to the separation of the inner and outer sections of the handlebar.
- The brand also received another claim related to the same issue in September, which eventually led to the recall of 1,100 units.
Harley-Davidson Nightster flaunts a teardrop-shaped airbox available in three colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red. It features an under-seat 12-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, round LED headlights with blacked-out housing, a rider-only saddle, a side-mounted exhaust, and large metal fenders. The cruiser houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 19-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) designer alloy wheels.
The Nightster is offered with a 975cc, V-twin Revolution Max engine that churns out a maximum power of 90hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of rider safety, the Nightster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm Showa telescopic forks on the front and dual shock-absorber units on the rear end.
In India, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is offered in Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red colors. The cruiser motorcycle will set you back by Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) here. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.