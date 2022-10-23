Auto

Interiors of Ola Electric's car teased for first time

Interiors of Ola Electric's car teased for first time

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 23, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Ola Electric's car will have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

At the Diwali launch event for its S1 Air scooter, Ola Electric teased the interiors of its first-ever electric car, scheduled to go on sale in 2024. The vehicle will draw design cues from Tesla's models. It will feature a modern, minimalist dashboard with a hexagonal steering wheel and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Once launched, it'll be the sportiest electric four-wheeler in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the success of the S1 and S1 Pro scooters, Ola Electric has become India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

The homegrown EV maker is set to enter the four-wheeler segment by 2024 with its first-ever all-electric crossover-sedan offering.

However, the brand will have an uphill challenge against established Indian automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra already dominating the EV market.

Exteriors The EV will flaunt light bar-like DRL and designer wheels

Ola Electric's car will have a silhouette similar to Tesla's cars and will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, a full-width light bar-like DRL, an air splitter, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. The EV will be flanked by ORVMs, handleless doors, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

Information It will have a claimed range of up to 500km

Technical specifications for Ola's electric car are yet to be revealed. We expect it to be powered by an electric motor linked to a large battery pack. As per Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the sedan will have a range of up to 500km per charge.

Interiors It will feature a hexagonal steering wheel and ambient lighting

Certain details regarding the upcoming Ola electric car's interiors have now been teased by the EV maker. The sedan will feature a minimalist dashboard design with a large center-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel with MoveOS, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, a floating-type digital instrument cluster, and a hexagonal steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of its all-electric sedan will be disclosed by Ola Electric at the time of its launch in 2024. However, we expect the EV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).