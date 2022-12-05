Auto

#AutoBytes: Top CNG-powered cars in India under Rs. 15 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 05, 2022, 12:26 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

CNG-powered vehicles have become quite popular in India in recent years, given the ever-rising cost of petrol and diesel. Such cars are currently a better alternative even to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), due to the ease of availability of refueling stations as opposed to the still developing charging infrastructure. Here is our list of the top CNG cars under Rs. 15 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price starts at Rs. 5.95 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 33.85km/kg. The hatchback flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back halogen headlamps, a honeycomb-mesh grille, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with designer covers. Inside, it gets an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, manual AC, power windows, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet engine that churns out 57hp/82.1Nm.

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG: Price begins at Rs. 7.4 lakh

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG delivers an ARAI-rated mileage of 26.49km/kg. The crossover sports a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, skid plates, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch wheels with designer covers. Inside, it has an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a Harman sound system, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that generates 73hp/95Nm.

Toyota Glanza E-CNG: Price starts at Rs. 8.43 lakh

Toyota Glanza E-CNG delivers a claimed mileage of 30.61km/kg. The premium hatchback sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, and designer alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that develops 76.4hp/98.5Nm.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG: Price begins at Rs. 12.24 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG has an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 20.97km/kg. The MPV has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and vertical LED taillights. Inside, the six-seater cabin features ventilated seats, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and multiple airbags. It runs on a 1.5-liter, DualJet, K15C engine that makes 86.6hp/121.5Nm.