Toyota cars become costlier in India: Check updated prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 05, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

Toyota cars are now costlier by up to Rs. 1.8 lakh (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has increased the prices of its popular cars such as Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, and Vellfire in India. The updated pricing came into effect from July 1 onward across the country. The price hike ranges between Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 1.8 lakh for its sedans, MPVs, and SUVs. It is likely done to offset the rising input costs and global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the largest automakers across the globe, with a wide variety of vehicles in its portfolio.

The Japanese automotive giant is known for its reliable engines and tech-biased cabins in India, with offerings such as Innova Crysta and Fortuner being the primary choice for affluent individuals.

However, the price hike might put a dent in the company's sales.

Car #1 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 17.86 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta has received a hike of up to Rs. 86,000. It has a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, projector LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the seven/eight-seater cabin gets a powered driver's seat, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is powered by a 2.7-liter petrol engine (164hp/245Nm) and 2.4-liter diesel mill in two tunes: 148hp/343Nm, 148hp/360Nm.

Car #2 Toyota Fortuner: Price begins at Rs. 31.79 lakh

The prices of the Toyota Fortuner have increased by up to Rs. 1.14 lakh. The SUV flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a prominent grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillights. The spacious seven-seater cabin features ambient lighting, a sunroof, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It draws power from a 2.7-liter petrol engine (164hp/245Nm) and a 2.8-liter diesel mill (201hp/500Nm).

Car #3 Toyota Camry: Price starts at Rs. 43.45 lakh

Toyota Camry is now dearer by Rs. 90,000 in India. The sedan sports a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs., redesigned bumpers, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has a head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 176hp/221Nm, hybrid powertrain comprising a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor.

Car #4 Toyota Vellfire: Carries a price tag of Rs. 90.8 lakh

Finally, Toyota Vellfire has received a price hike of Rs. 1.8 lakh. The MPV boasts a massive chromed grille, split-type LED headlights, and sleek LED taillamps. On the inside, the seven-seater cabin gets three-zone climate control, 16-color ambient lighting, and a 17-speaker JBL sound system. It is fueled by a 115hp/198Nm hybrid setup consisting of a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to two electric motors.