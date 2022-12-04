Auto

2023 MG Hector Plus previewed in spy images; details revealed

2023 MG Hector Plus previewed in spy images; details revealed

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 04, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

The facelifted Hector Plus will get ADAS. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor is working on the facelifted Hector Plus SUV, one of its bestsellers in the Indian market. A highly camouflaged test mule of the car was found testing recently, hinting at its launch next year. The pictures suggest that it will have a larger grille, split-style headlights, roof rails, and body-colored ORVMs, among other highlights.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the MG Hector Plus is expected to offer better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor. However, it is likely to remain mechanically unaltered.

Once it goes on sale, the rivalry in the SUV segment will be raised. It will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai CRETA.

The SUV will have full-LED illumination

The MG Hector Plus (facelift) will have a refreshed front fascia, featuring a muscular bonnet, thick body cladding, a large grille, and LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome garnish on windows, chromed door handles, body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper may grace the rear.

It might be offered with a choice of two engines

The Hector Plus (facelift) may continue to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that makes 168hp/350Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual, DCT, and a CVT gearbox.

The car will get ADAS and refreshed upholstery

Hector Plus (facelift) is expected to have a spacious cabin with refreshed upholstery, chrome and piano black accents, mood lighting, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ADAS, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera will be there.

How much will it cost?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the MG Hector Plus (facelift) will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected next year. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom).