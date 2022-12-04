Auto

BMW i4 arrives as a police car in Germany

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

The BMW i4 police car gets Securlux safety foil in the side windows (Photo credit: AC Schnitzer)

German car tuning company AC Schnitzer has revealed the heavily modified BMW i4 as a police car at the 2022 Essen Motor Show. The car has been created for the "Tune It! Safe!" initiative by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Germany. The EV is equipped with a police signaling system by Hella, along with an aerodynamic package.

Why does this story matter?

Modifying cars and bikes are considered illegal in many countries across the world.

However, there are various tuning companies that provide customization services, while still keeping the vehicle completely road-legal.

Aachen-based AC Schnitzer has showcased a specially-designed BMW i4 police car in Germany that highlights modifying cars in a safe way- that is fully respecting all the regulations.

The sedan flaunts 20-inch wheels and a front splitter

The specially-designed BMW i4 gets an aerodynamic package that includes a front splitter, front side wings, a rear roof-mounted spoiler, a carbon fiber bootlid spoiler, and a diffuser. The EV flaunts a standardized German police decal by Foilatec, a special signaling system by Hella, and Securlux safety foil in the side windows for added protection. It rides on 20-inch "AC4 Flow Forming" wheels.

It promises a range of 590km

The BMW i4 remains mechanically unaltered. The EV draws power from a rear-axle-mounted electric motor linked to an 80.3kWh battery pack. The setup generates 335hp/430Nm. The sedan has a claimed range of up to 590km on a single charge.

The EV features a modified dashboard with police equipment

On the inside, the BMW i4 police car has a modified dashboard design to house various police equipment. It features a wireless phone charger, power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment system for various car-related telemetry. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

What about its availability?

The modified BMW i4 police car by AC Schnitzer is not meant for sale to the general public. However, the tuning company can provide the road-legal aerodynamic package and custom alloy wheels for BMW i4 owners across the globe.