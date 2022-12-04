Auto

KTM 790 Adventure v/s Suzuki V-STROM 800DE: Which is better?

KTM has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the 790 Adventure for the global markets. The bike gets revised styling along with two new color options as part of the MY-2023 upgrades. The updated motorcycle competes in the 800cc ADV segment and rivals the capable V-STROM 800DE from the Japanese marque Suzuki. Between these two bikes, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The middleweight ADV market in India has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. People are opting for multi-purpose adventure vehicles for their go-anywhere nature and better touring capabilities.

The KTM 790 Adventure is a leader in the 800cc ADV segment globally, due to its excellent performance and nimble handling characteristics.

However, the reigning champion is being challenged by Suzuki's V-STROM 800 range.

KTM 790 Adventure is more pleasing to the eye

KTM 790 Adventure flaunts an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, an upright windscreen, a sleek fairing with auxiliary lights, split-type seats, a bash plate, an upswept exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. Suzuki V-STROM 800DE sports a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, sturdy grab rails, and an all-LED lighting setup. Both motorcycles ride on wire-spoke wheels.

KTM 790 Adventure packs a more powerful engine

KTM 790 Adventure is powered by a 799cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 93.8hp and 87Nm of peak torque. Suzuki V-STROM 800DE is fueled by a 776cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that generates a maximum power of 82hp and 78Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both ADVs are carried out by a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Both ADVs are equipped with electronic rider aids

In terms of rider safety, the KTM 790 Adventure and Suzuki V-STROM 800DE are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

While pricing details of the KTM 790 Adventure and Suzuki V-STROM 800DE are yet to be announced, we expect both ADVs to be priced competitively at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The V-STROM 800DE is a decent vehicle with good safety features. However, we prefer the KTM 790 Adventure for its better looks and powerful engine, which makes it a better deal.