Discounts up to Rs. 1.25 lakh on select Kawasaki motorcycles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki W800 flaunts a ribbed-pattern seat (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki is offering a special "Good Times Voucher" for its middleweight offerings, the Z650 and W800 in India till December 31. While the former gets a discount coupon worth Rs. 35,000, the latter is available with a Rs. 1.25 lakh voucher. Buyers can encash them against the ex-showroom prices of the streetfighter and retro-inspired bike respectively. Notably, the duo remains completely unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its arrival, Kawasaki has been a go-to brand for people looking for bikes in India. It has a presence felt from the entry-level 125cc to the highly-desirable liter-class and above segments.

With the entry of rivals such as KTM, Ducati, and Moto Morini, the market has become super-competitive.

Hence, the Japanese marque is offering discounts this December to lure customers.

Kawasaki Z650: Costs Rs. 6.43 lakh

The Kawasaki Z650 follows the brand's "Sugomi" design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, a dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, a slim LED taillight, 17-inch alloy wheels, and 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 41mm telescopic front forks, and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit.

It is powered by a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650 is powered by a 649cc, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 67.3hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kawasaki W800: Retails at Rs. 7.33 lakh

The Kawasaki W800 has a retro-inspired design and features a teardrop-shaped 15.1-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with chrome garnish, circular mirrors, a ribbed pattern single-piece seat, a sleek taillight, dual pea-shooter exhausts, wire-spoked wheels, and a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.

It is backed by a 48hp, 773cc engine

The Kawasaki W800 draws power from a 773cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47.9hp and a peak torque of 62.9Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

