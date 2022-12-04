Auto

Maruti Suzuki offering up to Rs. 52,000 discount on cars

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 04, 2022, 03:41 pm 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered with maximum benefits this December (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 on models in its Arena portfolio, like Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Celerio, and the Alto K10, for the month of December. The brand is offering grade, variant, and location-specific benefits in the form of cash rebates, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Notably, there are no discounts on Ertiga MPV and the new Brezza SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is currently India's largest carmaker in terms of sales.

The brand is planning to hike the prices of its cars from January next year, citing inflation and rising input costs.

Hence, the automaker is offering attractive deals at the end of the year, to give potential customers an incentive to purchase the vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Price starts at Rs. 3.39 lakh

Alto 800 is available with discounts worth Rs. 42,000 in India. It features a compact design with a narrow grille, a large air vent, and 12-inch wheels. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, front power windows, AC, ABS, and two airbags. The car runs on a 796cc petrol engine which generates 40.36hp of power and 60Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price begins at Rs. 4 lakh

The Alto K10 is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 52,000. The car has a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, honeycomb-mesh grille, and steel wheels with designer covers. Inside, the five-seater cabin features power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors. It is powered by a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine that develops 67hp/89Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 46,000. It has a boxy silhouette and sports a clamshell hood, a chrome-slatted grille, ORVMs, C-shaped taillamps, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a spacious cabin with keyless entry, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, and ABS. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter K10C DualJet engine that makes 65hp/89Nm (petrol) and 55.92hp/82Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price begins at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with a maximum discount of Rs. 45,100. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, the car has five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine that makes 66hp/89Nm in petrol form, and 55.92hp/82.1Nm in CNG guise.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is sold with benefits of Rs. 42,000. The vehicle flaunts large, swept-back headlights, a sleek chromed grille, vertically positioned taillights, and alloy wheels. Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, multiple airbags, ABS, and a 2-DIN infotainment console. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter engine in two tunes: 67hp (petrol) and 56hp (CNG), and an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill.