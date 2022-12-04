Auto

All-new Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV to arrive in January

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki's coupe SUV will be powered by a 1.2-liter dual VVT petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

After a relatively busy 2022, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to start the next year with a bang by unveiling an all-new coupe SUV in January. The car (codenamed: YTB) will likely be called Baleno Cross. The vehicle will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo in India and will be underpinned by a revised chassis based on the brand's 'HEARTECT' platform.

Why does this story matter?

With SUVs being the most popular segment in recent years, every automaker is making a few models to cash in on the frenzy in India.

Maruti Suzuki is currently the leader in the compact and mid-size categories.

The company is now planning to add a swanky coupe SUV to its line-up to bridge the gap between the Baleno and the Brezza.

The coupe SUV will flaunt all-LED lighting setup

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV (YTB) will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunt a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, skid plates, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. It will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine

The technical details for the all-new coupe SUV are yet to be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki. However, we expect the car to be powered by the same 1.2-liter, dual VVT, K-series petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) from the Baleno.

The car will feature floating-type infotainment panel and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the four-wheeler to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and connected car technology. It should house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating-type infotainment panel. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the all-new coupe SUV will be announced by Maruti Suzuki during its launch event in early 2023. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.