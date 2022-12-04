Auto

World's first solar-powered car, Lightyear 0, heads to production

World's first solar-powered car, Lightyear 0, heads to production

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022, 01:26 am 2 min read

Lightyear 0 has a top speed of 160km/h (Photo credit: Lightyear)

Netherlands-based Lightyear has commenced the production of its first electric vehicle, the '0.' It happens to be the world's first solar-powered car. The sedan has an aerodynamic design with a claimed 0.19 coefficient of drag and features an elongated and sloping coupe-like roofline. The futuristic car is covered with five square meters of solar cells on its roof for efficient energy recovery.

Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility becoming a priority in recent years, almost every automaker is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

While most of them rely only on the charging infrastructure to power their offerings, Dutch EV start-up, Lightyear has taken an alternative approach by adding solar charging capability to its first-ever vehicle.

Lightyear 0 can add 70km of range per day using its solar panels.

The EV has aero covers for rear wheels

The 2023 Lightyear 0 has a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted fog lights, and an elongated coupe-like sloping roofline. On the sides, the EV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, cameras in place of ORVMs, optional (rear) aero covers, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around and connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It gets 4 electric motors

The Lightyear 0 is powered by a quad electric motor setup linked to a 60kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of 625km on a single charge and an additional 70km/day from the solar panels alone. The sedan has a top speed of 160km/h.

The sedan features sustainable upholstery and multiple airbags

Inside, the Lightyear 0 has a spacious five-seater cabin and gets a minimalist dashboard design, sustainable upholstery made using recycled PET bottles and vegan leather, automatic climate control, three small screens for rear-view camera units, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel running on Android OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

How much does it cost?

In the European region, the 2023 Lightyear 0 solar-powered EV has a base price of €250,000 (approximately Rs. 2.15 crore). The company has already received 150 pre-orders for the futuristic sedan and plans to produce one unit each week.