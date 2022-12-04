Auto

Ather Energy offers limited-time deals on 450X, 450 Plus scooters

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022

Ather 450X Gen3 is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is offering exciting discounts to customers on the Ather 450X Gen3 and Ather 450 Plus in India this December. The e-scooters are available with an extended battery warranty (two years over and above the brand's warranty of three years) at just Re. 1. Apart from this, buyers would also get free access to 'Ather Grid' till December 31, next year.

With the ever-increasing two-wheeler EV market in India, many automakers are finding it difficult to differentiate their products from the competition.

However, homegrown EV start-up Ather Energy is offering its electric scooters with benefits such as a two-year extended warranty, easy finance schemes, an exchange program for ICE-powered scooters, and one-year free access to the brand's charging infrastructure.

The scooters flaunt a flush-fitted side stand and 12-inch wheels

The Ather 450X Gen3 and 450 Plus have a futuristic design language and flaunt an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, a stepped-up seat, a tapered rear section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooters pack a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. They ride on 12-inch designer alloy wheels.

Ather 450X Gen3 promises a range of up to 146km

The Ather 450 Plus gets a 5.4kW PMS motor paired with a 2.9kWh battery pack, while the 450X Gen3 has a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to a 3.7kWh battery pack. The former has a range of over 70km, while the latter can do 146km.

Both scooters are equipped with disc brakes

For rider's safety, the Ather 450X Gen3 and 450 Plus come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. Suspension duties on both the scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Ather 450 Plus will set you back by Rs. 1.18 lakh, while the 450X Gen3 can be yours at Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) including the FAME II incentive and state subsidy (New Delhi).