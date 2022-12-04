Auto

Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus aces the Latin NCAP's safety test

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 04, 2022, 12:55 am 3 min read

Volkswagen Virtus is available with two powertrain options (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen Virtus has cleared the Latin NCAP's safety test with flying colors. The made-in-India sedan has scored a full five-star rating in the series of crash tests conducted by South America's premier vehicular safety testing agency. This makes the sedan one of the safest vehicles available in the Indian market. The four-wheeler is based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, specifically made for our road conditions.

Why does this story matter?

The Latin NCAP is considered one of the toughest vehicular testing agencies in the world, with stricter testing parameters when compared to the much-renowned Global New Car Assessment Program or Global NCAP.

Under the "India 2.0" project, the German marque Volkswagen introduced the MQB-A0-IN platform, which frees up a lot of cabin space without compromising on safety.

The five-star safety rating will benefit Virtus.

A brief look at the test results

As per Latin NCAP's crash test report, the Virtus scored 92% for adult occupant protection and child occupant safety, with its safety assist systems receiving an 82% score. The sedan has a pedestrian protection score of 53% as well. The car was tested for frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, and autonomous emergency braking. It was equipped with six airbags.

Here's recalling the Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a sleek chromed grille, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and sporty 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a boot lid spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two engine options

The Virtus draws power from a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 148hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that churns out 114hp/175Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and six airbags

Inside, the Virtus has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and a rear-view camera.

Should you buy the Volkswagen Virtus?

In India, the Volkswagen Virtus will set you back by Rs. 11.32 lakh for the base Comfortline variant and Rs. 18.42 lakh for the range-topping GT Plus model (all prices, ex-showroom). The sedan provides a spacious cabin, good looks, and a sturdy structure with a full five-star Latin NCAP safety rating. In our opinion, you should definitely consider Virtus, if your budget permits.